SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STKL. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

SunOpta Stock Up 8.2 %

STKL opened at $4.88 on Friday. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $576.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $207.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 37,941.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 308.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth $54,000.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

