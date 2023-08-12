Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,100 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the July 15th total of 1,181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUUIF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

SUUIF traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.66. 134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $8.84.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

