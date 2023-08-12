Supremex (TSE:SXP) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Supremex (TSE:SXP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Supremex Trading Down 0.2 %
TSE SXP opened at C$5.06 on Friday. Supremex has a fifty-two week low of C$3.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.89. The stock has a market cap of C$131.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Supremex had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of C$88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Supremex will post 1.1049822 earnings per share for the current year.
Supremex Announces Dividend
About Supremex
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
Featured Stories
