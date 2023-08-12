Supremex (TSE:SXP) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Supremex (TSE:SXP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Supremex Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE SXP opened at C$5.06 on Friday. Supremex has a fifty-two week low of C$3.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.89. The stock has a market cap of C$131.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Supremex had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of C$88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Supremex will post 1.1049822 earnings per share for the current year.

Supremex Announces Dividend

About Supremex

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

