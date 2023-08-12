SushiSwap Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $167.71 million and $17.57 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,496,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,931,670 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

