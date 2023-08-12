Susquehanna Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.27.

SWKS stock opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.79. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $13,095,780,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $45,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

