SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 50.0 %

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.