Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Down 43.2% in July

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the July 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of SVNLY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 103,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,210. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

