Sweat Economy One Day Trading Volume Hits $702,356.52 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $53.66 million and approximately $702,356.52 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,565,853,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,769,113,756 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

