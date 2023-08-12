Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 13th

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Sylogist Stock Performance

SYZ traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$7.30. 9,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,777. The firm has a market cap of C$172.72 million, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.79. Sylogist has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.44.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Sylogist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Sylogist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

