Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Down 52.6% in July

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYIEY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,650. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

