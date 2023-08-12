Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 1,345,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 39,664,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

About Synergia Energy

(Get Free Report)

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synergia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.