Syros Pharmaceuticals’ (SYRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

SYRS has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Roth sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $29,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

