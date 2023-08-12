Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading Down 7.1%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.52. 707,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,178,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.77.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Taboola.com news, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,017,666.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,833 shares of company stock valued at $380,652. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taboola.com by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 127.7% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 329,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.