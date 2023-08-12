Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Update

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TYOYY opened at $113.67 on Friday. Taiyo Yuden has a one year low of $99.29 and a one year high of $141.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91.

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

