Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,037. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.33.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,528,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

