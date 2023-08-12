TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 7%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.35. 1,245,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,486,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -32.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after acquiring an additional 365,665 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,219,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,244,000 after acquiring an additional 634,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,005,000.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

