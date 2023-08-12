Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global downgraded Tapestry to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.12. 14,145,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 928.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $242,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,991,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,828,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

