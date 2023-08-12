Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises approximately 0.5% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $287,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,106. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

