Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $175.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.82.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $131.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Target by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

