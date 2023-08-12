Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.82.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

