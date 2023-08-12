Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Barclays

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.82.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TGT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $131.05. 3,803,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,245. Target has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.