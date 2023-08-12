TD Cowen Trims Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Target Price to $10.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of WPRT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,825. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $139.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.45.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.20. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $82.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 327,021 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,226,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 942,667 shares during the period.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

