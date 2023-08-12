TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. 207,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,435. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,257 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 981,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 920,518 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $7,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

