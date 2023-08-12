Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tecogen’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Tecogen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGEN opened at $1.00 on Friday. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc manufactures, installs, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

