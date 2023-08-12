Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of THW stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,041 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

