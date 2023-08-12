Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $41,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 526.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 0.3 %

TFX stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.23. 237,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $276.43.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CL King started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.