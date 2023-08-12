Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,937,400 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the July 15th total of 12,620,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,229.0 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

TLSNF opened at $2.00 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

