Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,937,400 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the July 15th total of 12,620,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,229.0 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
TLSNF opened at $2.00 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
