Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Telos Stock Down 9.7 %

Telos stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 319,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $161.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Telos will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Telos Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Telos by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 85,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the period. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.