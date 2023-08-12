Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Telos Stock Down 9.7 %
Telos stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 319,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $161.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.
Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Telos will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
