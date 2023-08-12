Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $0.62 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

