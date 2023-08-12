Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 24.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 72,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 193,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:EMF traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,770. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

