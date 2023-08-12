Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Tenaris Trading Up 0.3 %

Tenaris stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,817. Tenaris has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

