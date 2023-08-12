Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNYA. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TNYA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $295.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNYA. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,067,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465,474 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

