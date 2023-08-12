Terra Classic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21.08 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $454.97 million and $21.08 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001916 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002482 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001038 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,994,646,674 coins and its circulating supply is 5,815,934,426,791 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

