Terra (LUNA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194.04 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. Terra has a market cap of $194.04 million and $25.09 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002494 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 345,176,855 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

