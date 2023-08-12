Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given New $200.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $168.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $173.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.54.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

