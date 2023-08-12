Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,893,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 464,487 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.75% of Texas Instruments worth $2,956,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.71.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

