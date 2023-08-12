TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.02.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,350,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after buying an additional 1,401,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

