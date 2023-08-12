Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, an increase of 272.4% from the July 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

Shares of Thai Beverage Public stock remained flat at $0.42 during trading hours on Friday. 17,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit flavored drinks, and soft drinks; carbonated soft drinks, tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

