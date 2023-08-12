Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, an increase of 272.4% from the July 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
Shares of Thai Beverage Public stock remained flat at $0.42 during trading hours on Friday. 17,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
About Thai Beverage Public
