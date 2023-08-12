THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THCBF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. THC Biomed Intl has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
About THC Biomed Intl
