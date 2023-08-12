THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THCBF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. THC Biomed Intl has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

About THC Biomed Intl

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

