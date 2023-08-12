The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lifted by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,573,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

