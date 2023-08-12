The Chemours Company (CC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 15th

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Chemours has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemours to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. Chemours has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CC

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.