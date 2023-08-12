The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives $334.43 Average PT from Brokerages

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $337.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of CI stock opened at $289.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.88. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

