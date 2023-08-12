The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. United Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $167.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.59 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.