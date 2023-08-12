The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 231.0% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 87,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $83,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

