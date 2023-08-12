The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Up 500.0% in July

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The GDL Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GDL Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The GDL Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in The GDL Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GDL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,032. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

About The GDL Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

