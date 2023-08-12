The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $593.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at $134,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 47.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 200.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,547 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

