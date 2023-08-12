The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $35.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLNC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.16.

FLNC traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 2,323,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,678. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.57.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 802.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

