The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $99.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshpet

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.53. 828,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,390. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 6.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,459,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,568,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 974,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,122,000 after purchasing an additional 76,488 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.