The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,853,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,587,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 81,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $340.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.