The Goldman Sachs Group Increases MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,180.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,625.91.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,330.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,214.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,223.49. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,388.39.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,639,000 after buying an additional 40,746 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.